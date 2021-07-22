Governor Pritzker To Decide On Pet Law

Illinois’ governor is deciding about a possible new law that would require some landlords to accept pets. The plan which passed last spring means people could have two cats or one dog under 50 pounds, regardless of its breed. The key is that Illinois would require any landlord that got any money from the Affordable Act Trust Fund to live by the proposed law. Advocates say the plan would allow families to keep their pets as they look for new homes after the coronavirus outbreak. Landlord groups in the state say this is something that landlords should work-out with renters, not something the government needs to be involved with.