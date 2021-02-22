Governor Pritzker Signs Criminal Justice Reform Bill
Governor JB Pritzker has signed HB 3653, a criminal justice and police reform bill, today in Chicago. The bill was authored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and was passed by the General Assembly last month over objections by law enforcement. There will be new procedures for no-knock warrants.
Critics are concerned about the provision eliminating cash bail by 2023. Law enforcement groups say unfunded mandates limiting use-of-force and requiring body cameras for all officers by 2025 will hurt departments’ effectiveness and public safety. Members of the Black Caucus who pushed the reform bill say Republicans had ample opportunities to bring their ideas to the table.