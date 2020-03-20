      Weather Alert

Governor Pritzker “Shelter in Place” Press Conference to Air @ 3pm on WCCQ

Mar 20, 2020 @ 2:11pm

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will speak at 3pm today. He is expected to outline plans for a “Shelter in Place” Order to begin on Saturday.

Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Illinois will follow California and New York as other states to enact the “Shelter in Place” Order. You can hear the press conference at 3pm on WCCQ. Here’s the complete story from WGN-TV.

TAGS
Shelter in Place Order
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands