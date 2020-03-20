Governor Pritzker “Shelter in Place” Press Conference to Air @ 3pm on WCCQ
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will speak at 3pm today. He is expected to outline plans for a “Shelter in Place” Order to begin on Saturday.
Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs. All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Illinois will follow California and New York as other states to enact the “Shelter in Place” Order. You can hear the press conference at 3pm on WCCQ. Here’s the complete story from WGN-TV.