      Weather Alert

Governor Pritzker Pardons Low-Level Marijuana Convictions

Jan 4, 2021 @ 11:59am

Thousands of people in Illinois convicted of low-level marijuana offenses are now free and clear. Governor J.B. Pritzker wiped the slate clean for more than 91-hundred citizens and pardoned their convictions. The pardons were required under a state law that legalized the sales of marijuana. The state law required officials to expunge the records of at least 47-thousand arrests from 2013 to 2019 for cannabis-related arrests last week. State police said they have already expunged nearly 500-thousand arrests.

Popular Posts
LeeAnn Rimes Posts Nude Portrait to Reveal her Difficult Condition
Try a New Fragrance Developed by NASA - You'll Smell 'Outta This World'
Win A 2021 WCCQ Punta Cana Beach Party Trip, Here's How
Roy Gregory Takes the All-New Ford Bronco Sport for a Ride!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 8 Tricks from Sleep Experts - If 2020 Anxiety Keeps You Awake