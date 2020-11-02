      Weather Alert

Governor Pritzker Not Currently Considering Another Stay At Home Order

Nov 2, 2020 @ 1:06pm

Governor Pritzker says despite high COVID-19 numbers across the state he is currently not considering going back to Phase 3 and implementing another stay-at-home order. The governor added that most regions have tier one mitigations, although the Rockford area is at tier two with even stricter requirements. All eleven regions in Illinois will be under increased safety precautions on Wednesday. Chicago health leaders are urging residents to get flu shots this season.

Popular Posts
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches
A Truck-Sized Asteroid Will "Buzz Cut" Earth Today
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
Which Cars Get the Most Speeding Tickets?
“STRANGER THINGS”: The Parking Lot Experience