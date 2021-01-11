      Weather Alert

Governor Pritzker May Loosen Restrictions In Some Regions

Jan 11, 2021 @ 9:41am
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Governor J.B. Pritzker says he may soon loosen COVID-19 restrictions in some regions. Pritzker said Friday that he is waiting for at least two weeks from New Year’s Day before lifting any restrictions. The entire state is following Tier Three mitigations. No regions have changed status since November 20th, 2020. To move to Tier Two, a region must keep a positivity rate of less than 12-percent for three consecutive days, have more than 20-percent of ICU beds available, and see declining hospitalizations.

