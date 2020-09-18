Governor Pritzker May Announce Good News For Restaurants & Bars In Will & Kankakee Counties
Governor JB Pritzker will be in the Quad Cities this morning at which time he could announce that Region 7 could revert back to Phase 4 mitigation efforts. WJOL is reporting that by 5 p.m. today, restaurants and bars within Will and Kankakee counties could be begin indoor dining.
It was on August 24 that Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts that was implemented in Region 7. The region reached 8% positivity for three days. Since then Region 7 inched up to 8.8%. As this morning the rate is at 6.1%.
A rollback of mitigations could occur if the positivity rate is below 6.5% for 14-days.