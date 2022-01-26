Governor Pritzker Highlights Solar Investments in Illinois

At a national summit on solar energy, Governor JB Pritzker touted Illinois’s efforts to reach 100 percent clean energy for all state projects. Pritzker joined Washington State Governor Jay Inslee in talking about solar energy initiatives in both states. Pritzker said the clean energy bill passed last year gave a boost to the Solar for All allocation for low-income communities. He called on the federal government to provide states with more funding for community solar programs so states will not have to pay so much upfront.