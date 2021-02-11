Governor Pritzker Expanding The Vaccine Rollout To Accommodate Residents With Disabilities
State health officials are reporting more than 28-hundred cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Wednesday’s update. Fifty-three new COVID-related deaths were logged yesterday, as now 19-thousand-739 Illinois residents have died from the virus in a little less than a year. Meanwhile, Governor J. B. Pritzker announced the plan to expand Phase one-B of the vaccine rollout to people with comorbidities and underlying health conditions as defined by the CDC. Beginning February 25th, the state will prioritize these individuals with disabilities.