      Weather Alert

Governor Pritzker Doubles Down On His Proposed Graduated Income Tax

Aug 20, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Governor Pritzker says a graduated income tax is needed as the state continues to fight COVID-19. Illinois voters will be asked to approve a new tax structure when they cast a ballot in November. Pritzker added that taxing based on how much you earn instead of the current flat tax is a lot fairer and will bring in more money for the state. The governor also says 97-percent of Illinoisans would pay the same or less in income taxes under his plan. Critics say the change opens the door to future tax increases and hurts small businesses.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again