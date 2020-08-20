Governor Pritzker Doubles Down On His Proposed Graduated Income Tax
Governor Pritzker says a graduated income tax is needed as the state continues to fight COVID-19. Illinois voters will be asked to approve a new tax structure when they cast a ballot in November. Pritzker added that taxing based on how much you earn instead of the current flat tax is a lot fairer and will bring in more money for the state. The governor also says 97-percent of Illinoisans would pay the same or less in income taxes under his plan. Critics say the change opens the door to future tax increases and hurts small businesses.