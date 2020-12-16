      Weather Alert

Governor Pritzker Announces Budget Cut Proposals

Dec 16, 2020 @ 12:09pm

Governor J.B. Pritzker is proposing a series of measures that would reduce state spending by more than 700-million dollars for the next fiscal year. Pritzker announced his proposals yesterday, which include a hiring freeze, grant reductions, and operational savings. The governor said that the state would be negotiating with unions to identify 75-million dollars in personnel cost savings. He also announced creation of a Department of Corrections facilities closure work group to identify savings areas.

Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
The Rialto Square Theatre Wins ACM Nomination & Becomes Set for Fox TV Show
Ohio Man Now Facing Federal Charges in Connection to Wilmington Teens Abduction
Fox TV Show Films At Rialto Beginning Thursday
SOS: Will You Provide a Little Christmas Cheer for a Sailor at Great Lakes?