Governor Pritzker Announces Budget Cut Proposals
Governor J.B. Pritzker is proposing a series of measures that would reduce state spending by more than 700-million dollars for the next fiscal year. Pritzker announced his proposals yesterday, which include a hiring freeze, grant reductions, and operational savings. The governor said that the state would be negotiating with unions to identify 75-million dollars in personnel cost savings. He also announced creation of a Department of Corrections facilities closure work group to identify savings areas.