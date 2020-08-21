Governor Pritzker Adds 30 More Days To The State Moratorium On Evictions
Governor Pritzker has extended the state’s moratorium on evictions for another 30 days. The move is backed by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, who is responsible for evicting tenants. He believes evictions during the pandemic lead to more exposure to COVID-19 when people are sent to shelters or homes of other family members. The current moratorium order ends tomorrow. Meanwhile, housing activists protested at Daley Plaza yesterday seeking a ban on rent control and long-term solutions to address housing insecurity.