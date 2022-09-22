Governor JB Pritzker Issues Statement in Response to Misconduct Allegations Against Two Legislators

Governor Pritzker releases the following statement:

“Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges.

Sen Jones is accused of accepting bribes. And Senator Hastings is accused of abusing women. They should answer the charges and have their day in court. But in the best interests of their constituents, these men must resign from their offices. Resigning only their leadership roles falls short of what the public should expect. I want to send a clear message to the people of Illinois: corruption and abuse have no place here.”

State Senator Emil Jones the third isn’t leaving office despite facing federal bribery charges. The Chicago Democrat resigned from his committee and party leadership positions yesterday, a day after federal prosecutors accused him of taking money from a red-light camera company executive to kill legislation requiring traffic studies for automated camera systems.