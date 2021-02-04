      Breaking News
More Snow Today, Then Coldest Temps of 2021 Coming This Weekend

Governor Facing Criticism For Approving Vaccinations For General Assembly Members

Feb 4, 2021 @ 11:42am

Governor J.B. Pritzker is facing criticism for approving the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine for all 170 General Assembly members. Pritzker said yesterday that the effort is needed so that lawmakers can get back to work in Springfield. Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, and Senate President Don Harmon have all said they will wait to receive the vaccine. Pritzker’s decision conflicts with statements made in January that elected officials would receive the vaccine in the same order as the rest of the population.

