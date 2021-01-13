Governor Activates Illinois National Guard Units Ahead Of Inauguration
Governor J.B. Pritzker is activating several Illinois National Guard units ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Approximately 200 members have been called to active service to help ensure safety and security on January 20th’s Inauguration Day. Forces activated include about 100 Military Police soldiers out of Bloomington, a small medical team, and approximately 45 airmen out of Scott Air Force Base and units based in Springfield and Peoria.