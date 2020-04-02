Gov. Pritzker wants all residents to join the state’s All In Illinois campaign.
The campaign asks residents to update their Facebook photos with an “All In Illinois” frame. Residents can also download and print signs to display in their windows.
The All In Illinois website also includes videos from famous “Friends of Illinois” reminding residents to stay home, including “Glee” actress Jane Lynch, herself an Illinois native; “Black-ish” actor and Chicago native Deon Cole; Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who hails from East St.Louis; “Chicago P.D.” actor Jason Beghe; and “Veep” star Matt Walsh, who is also from Chicago.
“Illinois All In Campaign”