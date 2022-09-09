Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.

The centerpiece of the project involves a new bridge to convert the I-55 interchange with Illinois 59 into a full-access, diverging-diamond design. Auxiliary lanes will be added to I-55 between the Illinois 59 and U.S. 52 interchanges to improve safety by better accommodating vehicles entering and leaving the interstate. The Illinois 59 intersection with Seil Road will be improved and modernized.

Pedestrian access will be built across I-55, with the addition of sidewalks and a multiuse trail. New noise and retaining walls also will be built along I-55. Advance work started in 2021. The entire project is expected to take two full constructions seasons to finish, with an anticipated completion date in late 2024 or early 2025.