“Gotta Move On”: Toni Braxton releases her new single featuring H.E.R.
Miller MobleMulti-Grammy-winning singers Toni Braxton and H.E.R. pair up on a new single, “Gotta Move On.”
The slow-building track finds Toni crooning about calling it quits on a relationship after being blinded by the “warning” signs.
“Oh, I got it bad/So tell me would it burn if the tables were turned?/Tell me, could you handle it?/I know you couldn’t, I just gotta move on,” she sings.
Instead of her lending her vocals, H.E.R. assisted Toni with a killer guitar performance towards the end of the track. She previously showed off her instrumental skills on her Girls With Guitars Instagram Live series.
The track hails from Toni’s upcoming album, Spell My Name, which drops Friday, August 28. It follows her previous singles “Dance” and “Do It,“ which landed her a ninth #1 single on Billboard‘s Adult R&B Songs chart.
You can also hear Toni’s enticing vocals on KEM‘s “Live Out Your Love,” from his album, Love Always Wins, which also drops Friday.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.