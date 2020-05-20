Got Garden? Get to Allied Garden Center!

Hi. My name is Mo… and I have a gardening addiction.
I keep sneaking back to ALLIED Nursery and Garden Center!
I just can’t stop myself. One pot turns into three. Then I need five more! Wait till you see…
They have everything you need for home gardening – plus, curbside pickup and social distancing precautions. They load it all up for you!
See what they helped me put together?
ALLIED Nursery and Garden Center offers flowers, plants and trees which actually grow well in Chicagoland – not the mass-produced stuff, from down south, which doesn’t last or thrive, here.
Check out ALLIED NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER
They’re at the corner of route 53 and Schweitzer Road in Joliet.
SEE YOU THERE!