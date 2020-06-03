Gorillaz urges “play[ing] an active part” in fight against racism: “It’s time to be the change”
Credit: Dhillon ShuklaFollowing the band’s participation in the Black Out Tuesday campaign this week, Gorillaz has shared a further statement urging fans to “play an active part” against racism and police brutality.
“Gorillaz are enraged at the death of George Floyd and many before him at the hands of systemic racism and police brutality,” the group writes in an Instagram post. “It’s time to be the change and play an active part in the fight for justice and equality.”
“White supremacy must end,” the post continues. “Black Lives Matter. Listen. Learn. Take action.”
The post is accompanied by a photo of two of the cartoon Gorillaz members wearing shirts that read, “Be the Change.”
By Josh Johnson
