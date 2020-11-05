Gorillaz premieres video for Beck collaboration, “The Valley of the Pagans”
Courtesy of GorillazGorillaz has premiered the video for “The Valley of the Pagans,” which features Beck.
The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds the cartoon band wreaking havoc on the virtual streets of Los Angeles like they’re playing Grand Theft Auto. In the corner, you can see Beck call in on FaceTime to sing his verses.
“The Valley of the Pagans” appears on the new Gorillaz album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, which dropped in October. The record also includes collaborations with St. Vincent, The Cure‘s Robert Smith and Elton John.
Gorillaz will play songs from Song Machine during a trio of livestream concerts, taking place December 12 and 13.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
