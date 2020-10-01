Gorillaz premieres new song “The Pink Phantom” featuring Elton John and 6LACK
Courtesy of GorillazGorillaz has released a new song called “The Pink Phantom,” featuring Elton John and rapper 6LACK.
The track is part of the cartoon band’s ongoing collaborative Song Machine series, and will appear on the Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez album, due out October 23. You can download “The Pink Phantom” now via digital outlets.
“I’ve always loved Damon [Albarn] because he encompasses so many different sorts of music,” John says of the Gorillaz co-creator. “He has his fingers in so many pies and although he’s achieved so much, he never sits still creatively. He’s constantly pushing forward and embracing the new, which is admirable and rare.”
The Rocket Man adds, “I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan anyway, so when [Albarn] asked me to do a Gorillaz track, it was a no-brainer. I’m so very, very happy that that’s come about.”
Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez also features the previously released song “Strange Timez,” featuring The Cure‘s Robert Smith, as well as new collaborations with artists including Beck and St. Vincent.
Gorillaz will play tracks from Song Machine during a global livestream, kicking off December 12.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.