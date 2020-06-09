Gorillaz premieres new ‘Song Machine’ track, “Friday 13th”
ParlophoneGorillaz has released another new track from the band’s ongoing collaborative Song Machine series.
The latest installment is called “Friday 13th,” and features rapper Octavian. You can download it now via digital outlets.
Gorillaz launched Song Machine back in January, promising that the project would include an “ever-evolving roster of as yet unannounced collaborators.”
“Friday 13th” is the fourth Song Machine tune to be released, following “Momentary Bliss” feat. slowthai and Slaves, “Désolé” feat. Fatoumata Diawara, and “Aries” feat. Peter Hook and Georgia.
In May, Gorillaz also released a non-Song Machine track called “How Far?” feat. Tony Allen and Skepta. Allen, a pioneer of Afrobeat music, died in late April at age 79.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)