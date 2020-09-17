Gorillaz announces global ‘Song Machine’ live stream
ParlophoneGorillaz‘s Song Machine project is coming to life later this year with a global live stream.
The band has announced Song Machine Live, an online event taking place December 12 and 13. Frontman Damon Albarn will be joined by his cartoon band mates and a selection of special guests for three performances across three time zones.
Things will kick off December 12 at 8 p.m. Japan Standard Time for Asia, Australia and New Zealand, followed by the North and South American stream at 4 p.m. PT later that day. Finally, Gorillaz will perform for Europe, the U.K. and Africa on December 13 at 7 p.m. British Summer Time.
“I’m really looking forward to playing new music in a new way in a new reality,” Albarn says.
For ticket info, visit Live-Now.com.
Throughout 2020, Gorillaz has been releasing new, collaborative songs as part of the Song Machine project. Those tunes, as well as a number of not-yet released tracks, will be collected for an upcoming album called Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez, due out October 23.
The album features collaborations with The Cure‘s Robert Smith, Beck, Elton John and St. Vincent, among many others.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.