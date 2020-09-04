LISTEN
Local News
Gorgeous Next Two Days
Sep 4, 2020 @ 5:01am
Friday
: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday
: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday
: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Labor Day
: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday
: A chance of showers.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday
: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus? Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Blue Lives Matter supporters arrested with weapons near Kenosha after police tip
1 hour ago
Scoreboard roundup — 9/3/20
1 hour ago
Trump’s rhetoric on protests seen as detrimental by majority of Americans: POLL
1 hour ago
