Gorgeous Next Two Days

Sep 4, 2020 @ 5:01am

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Labor Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday: A chance of showers.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

