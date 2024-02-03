98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

GOP Star: Taylor Swift = National Treasure

February 3, 2024 7:00AM CST
Share
GOP Star: Taylor Swift = National Treasure
Empty comfortable red seats with numbers in cinema

Former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney offers support and praise for Taylor Swift, amid farcical criticism from far-out conservatives.

In a post on X, Cheney writes, “Taylor Swift is a national treasure.”  In fact, she has boosted the economy; and helped the slumping movie theatre business, as just one example.

The ultra-conservative “MAGA” side of social media has been flooded with conspiracy theories about the singer.  Some even accuse the NFL of fixing games, in favor of Swift’s boyfriend’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in exchange for a Biden endorsement.  Oh boy.

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy even implied, last week, “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month.  And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.”

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
4

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts