GOP Star: Taylor Swift = National Treasure

Former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney offers support and praise for Taylor Swift, amid farcical criticism from far-out conservatives.

In a post on X, Cheney writes, “Taylor Swift is a national treasure.” In fact, she has boosted the economy; and helped the slumping movie theatre business, as just one example.

The ultra-conservative “MAGA” side of social media has been flooded with conspiracy theories about the singer. Some even accuse the NFL of fixing games, in favor of Swift’s boyfriend’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in exchange for a Biden endorsement. Oh boy.

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy even implied, last week, “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.”