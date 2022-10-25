Goosebumps… Tis the Halloween Season – So Here’s Why We Get Them

It’s getting chilly and movies are getting spooky… And you might have noticed little raised hairs on your skin, this fall. But have you ever wondered why we get “goosebumps“?

Some people can control goosebumps, but for most of us, it’s THIS: an involuntary reaction to cold, fear, anger, or sadness.

It happens when the body releases hormones, which tighten the roots around your body hair. The tightening makes your hair stand up… and causes those little bumps.

Goosebumps actually help keep us warm when we are cold… and animals get them, too!

