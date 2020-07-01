Google Raises Price of YouTube TV
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Get ready to pay more for YouTube TV. Google is raising the monthly subscription from $50 per month to $64.99, which is similar to a cable-like bundle.
The increase is due to the addition of eight of ViacomCBS’s channels, which include CMT, BET, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon TV Land.
The price increase takes effect today with new subscribers. Existing customers will see the increase on their next bill cycle. Here’s the complete story from The Verge.com