Google Agrees To Pay $100M To Settle Illinois Biometric Privacy Lawsuit

Apr 27, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Google is agreeing to pay 100-million-dollars to settle a lawsuit an Illinois biometric privacy lawsuit.  The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois residents who have appeared in a photograph on the Google Photos app within the last seven years may be eligible for a portion of the payout.  The suit claims the tech giant’s face grouping tool goes against the state’s biometric privacy law, which requires companies to get user consent for the use of such technologies.  A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for September.

