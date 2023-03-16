Goodbye, Sony: A new chapter awaits Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert has departed from Sony Music Nashville, the record label she’s been with for two decades.

“Since I was 19-years-old, Sony has been my home in Nashville. Over the last 20 years Together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible,” Miranda wrote in her surprise announcement on Instagram.

“I’m so thankful for our time together and everything they made possible for me,” the singer continued, “yet I wouldn’t be true to myself if I wasn’t constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity. With that in mind, I’ve decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can’t wait to see what the next adventure holds.”

A collage of the cover art from each of Miranda’s nine albums with Sony was included in this post. Her last album with Sony was 2022’s Palomino.

This news arrives on the 18th anniversary of her debut album, Kerosene.

