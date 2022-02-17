      Weather Alert

Good Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed!

Feb 17, 2022 @ 4:04pm
Peanut butter sandwiches with banana, candied cranberries and healthy granola on gray background viewed from above

Are you a midnight snacker, like me?  Well, this could help you avoid some of the guilt:  Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the best foods to eat if you’re hungry before bed.

 

 

I was kind of hoping that Oreo cookies would make the list . . . it did not.  But some of these options aren’t bad.  Here are their top five . . .

 

 

1.  Walnuts.  They’re filling and full of nutrients.  They might also help you go to sleep because they’re loaded with melatonin.

 

 

2.  Chocolate -covered nuts.  They’re okay too, but it has to be dark chocolate.  And don’t eat too many.  There’s caffeine in dark chocolate.

 

 

3.  A banana.  It’s another one that might help you sleep.  Potassium is a natural muscle relaxant, and there’s also a little tryptophan in there.

 

 

4.  Greek yogurt with berries and almonds.  It helps you sleep by keeping your blood sugar balanced.  There’s protein in the yogurt . . . carbs in the berries . . . and fat in the almonds.  Those three things together are good.

 

 

5.  Peanut butter . . . but on a rice cake.  And it has to be “natural” peanut butter, not loaded with extra sugar.  So, a big spoonful of Jif isn’t the same.

