Good Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed!

Are you a midnight snacker, like me? Well, this could help you avoid some of the guilt: Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the best foods to eat if you’re hungry before bed.
I was kind of hoping that Oreo cookies would make the list . . . it did not. But some of these options aren’t bad. Here are their top five . . .
1. Walnuts. They’re filling and full of nutrients. They might also help you go to sleep because they’re loaded with melatonin.
2. Chocolate -covered nuts. They’re okay too, but it has to be dark chocolate. And don’t eat too many. There’s caffeine in dark chocolate.
3. A banana. It’s another one that might help you sleep. Potassium is a natural muscle relaxant, and there’s also a little tryptophan in there.
4. Greek yogurt with berries and almonds. It helps you sleep by keeping your blood sugar balanced. There’s protein in the yogurt . . . carbs in the berries . . . and fat in the almonds. Those three things together are good.
5. Peanut butter . . . but on a rice cake. And it has to be “natural” peanut butter, not loaded with extra sugar. So, a big spoonful of Jif isn’t the same.