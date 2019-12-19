GOOD NEWS: Winter Solstice 2019 Is This Weekend…
Red sunset over the sea, rich in dark clouds, rays of light
Saturday is the official astronomical start of winter, for our top half of the Earth… the Winter Solstice.
It occurs at the moment the sun is over the Tropic of Capricorn, 10:19 pm Chicago time [8:19 pm PT], when the Northern Hemisphere will be tilted farthest away from the sun.
Just how much sunlight you will actually get on Saturday depends on where you are located… but generally, most will get 8-10 hours of sunlight.
Heres the GOOD NEWS: This means the days will start getting “longer,” again, or that we will start getting more exposure to sunlight!