Good Idea or Bad: The Four-Day Work-Week…?

The largest study, ever, of the effects of a four-day workweek on workers, suggests that it’s a great idea.

The study involved thousands of employees, across Great Britain. It has concluded that many of them felt healthier, happier and more productive, when they switched to a four day workweek from the traditional five days.

The workers committed to working 80% of their usual hours, but maintaining 100% of their productivity, according to a report from CNN.