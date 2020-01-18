Good Bye to Healthier Lunch for Kids at School. Business Wins.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama joins with Sesame Street's Elmo (L) and Rosalita (R) for an announcement on a new initiative aimed at promoting healthier nutrition for school children Ocotber 30, 2013 in Washington, DC. During the event the first lady announced that Sesame Street characters will join with the Partnership for a Healthier America in a two-year agreement to promote greater fresh fruit and vegetable consumption by children. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Bad Birthday… Michelle Obama’s School Lunch Nutrition Rules Are Trashed
Friday, January 17th, 2020, was a rough birthday of former First Lady Michelle Obama. It was the day that her big 2010 initiative, Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act was chipped away.
Remember, she wanted kids to eat healthier at school? They may not be eating as healthy as she had wished, now. The weekly requirements have been reduced for serving orange and red vegetables such as carrots, tomatoes and butternut squash. Those veggies can now be replaced with potato products like fries.
School breakfasts, served in classrooms, won’t be required to have as much fruit, anymore… which may be replaced by less nutritious baked goods or granola bars. Nutrition advocates attack the proposal, as undercutting the nutrition requirements in the 2010 Act.