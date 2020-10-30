      Weather Alert

Gone Is Gone, featuring members of Mastodon, QotSA & more, announces sophomore album

Oct 30, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Clouds HillGone Is Gone has announced a new album called If Everything Happens for a Reason…Then Nothing Really Matters at All.

The sophomore effort from the group — which includes Mastodon‘s Troy Sanders, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin — will arrive on December 4.

If Everything Happens for a Reason includes the previously released songs “Everything Is Wonderfall” and “Sometimes I Feel,” as well as the just-dropped track “Breaks,” which is available now via digital outlets.

Gone Is Gone released their debut album, Echolocation, in 2017.

By Josh Johnson


