Gone Is Gone, featuring members of Mastodon & QotSA, drops new track, “Everything Is Wonderfall”
Clouds HillGone Is Gone is no longer gone.
The band featuring Mastodon‘s Troy Sanders, Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin, has dropped a new track called “Everything Is Wonderfall.” You can download it now via digital outlets.
“Everything Is Wonderfall” follows the last Gone Is Gone single “No One Ever Walked on Water,” which dropped last December.
The debut Gone Is Gone album, Echolocation, was released in 2017.
By Josh Johnson
