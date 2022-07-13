      Weather Alert

Golfers, Sponsors and Volunteers Needed For F.O.P. Golf Outing In Joliet

Jul 13, 2022 @ 10:26am

The 2022 F.O.P Golf Outing is back this year after a one year hiatus. The Fraternal Order of Police President, Sgt. Aaron Bandy with the Joliet Police Department says you can choose your course. Inwood or Wedgewood. The cost is $140 a person and includes, golf, cart, lunch and dinner. It will be held on August 24th.

The mission of the F.O.P. Lodge #58 is support both current and retired members and to service the community through charitable works. Lodge #58 supports Easter Seals as well as Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

The golf outing is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Golfers can chose either Inwood Golf Course of Wedgewood Golf Course.

Date: August 24th

Players, sponsorships and volunteers needed.

There will be a party afterward at the cart barn.

Contact: 630-901-0332 Aaron Bandy FOP Lodge #58.

 

FOP Golf Outing

