Golfers, Sponsors and Volunteers Needed For F.O.P. Golf Outing In Joliet

The 2022 F.O.P Golf Outing is back this year after a one year hiatus. The Fraternal Order of Police President, Sgt. Aaron Bandy with the Joliet Police Department says you can choose your course. Inwood or Wedgewood. The cost is $140 a person and includes, golf, cart, lunch and dinner. It will be held on August 24th.
The mission of the F.O.P. Lodge #58 is support both current and retired members and to service the community through charitable works. Lodge #58 supports Easter Seals as well as Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
The golf outing is their biggest fundraiser of the year.
Date: August 24th
Players, sponsorships and volunteers needed.
There will be a party afterward at the cart barn.
Contact: 630-901-0332 Aaron Bandy FOP Lodge #58.