Golden Chopsticks In Bolingbrook Will Be Site of New Dispensary In Bolingbrook

Ivy Hall is the first dispensary to be approved by the Village of Bolingbrook. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta says the dispensary will be going into a location that has been a favorite restaurant in Bolingbrook for years. After decades as Bolingbrook’s favorite Chinese Food restaurant, it’s closing. The owners are retiring.

Golden Chopsticks is closing at 361 S. Bolingbrook Drive. The special use permit was approved last week at the Village Board Meeting. Mayor Basta says a photo ID is needed to gain access to the marijuana dispensary and you must be 21 years of age to enter. Ivy Hall is expected to open in the Spring of 2023.