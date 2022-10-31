98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Golden Chopsticks In Bolingbrook Will Be Site of New Dispensary In Bolingbrook

October 31, 2022 6:44AM CDT
Share
Golden Chopsticks In Bolingbrook Will Be Site of New Dispensary In Bolingbrook

Ivy Hall is the first dispensary to be approved by the Village of Bolingbrook. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta says the dispensary will be going into a location that has been a favorite restaurant in Bolingbrook for years.  After decades as Bolingbrook’s favorite Chinese Food restaurant, it’s closing. The owners are retiring.

Golden Chopsticks is closing at 361 S. Bolingbrook Drive. The special use permit was approved last week at the Village Board Meeting. Mayor Basta says a photo ID is needed to gain access to the marijuana dispensary and you must be 21 years of age to enter. Ivy Hall is expected to open in the Spring of 2023.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts