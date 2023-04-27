“Gold” made Dierks Bentley fall in love with Nashville again

Dierks Bentley‘s “Gold” is fast moving to the top of the country chart.

Penned by Dierks, Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick and Ross Copperman, the track boasts uplifting lyrics that encourage listeners to count their blessings amid life’s highs and lows.

“I got some rust on my Chevy but it’s ready to roll/ I got a rhinestone sky and a song in my soul/ It ain’t a smooth ride, life, it’s a winding road/ Yeah, it might be gravel, but it feels like gold,” goes the spirited chorus.

As Dierks shares, what fundamentally attracted him to the song was its message and sonics.

“The song really spoke to me personally, which is important, because I got to go out there and sing it every night,” he notes. “It just had a great message and I felt like the sound was a little bit different sound than I’ve done before. It felt new, but also just felt like a great way to kick off the [Gravel & Gold album].”

Digging deeper, Dierks also reveals how “Gold” made him love and appreciate Nashville again.

“It resonated with me about coming back to Nashville and kind of having to fall back in love with the city,” says Dierks, who returned to Music City after spending the bulk of the pandemic in Colorado. “It’s like, you know, you’re in the rainbow, but you’re still looking for this pot of gold. You don’t even realize you’re already in the rainbow already.”

He adds, “Coming back to Nashville, really, some things I thought felt like gravel, like the traffic, it’s actually gold. It’s a great city. I love this place.”

