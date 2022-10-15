98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Going for ‘Funny’ this Halloween? Here Are Some Great Costumes

October 15, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Share
Going for ‘Funny’ this Halloween? Here Are Some Great Costumes

Funny Halloween Costume Ideas

Some people go sexy for Halloween, some go scary, and some like funny costumes.

If funny is more your thing, but you don’t know what to dress as this year, we have you covered.

Parade has compiled a list of 100 funny costume ideas.  Included are Nacho Libre, Richard Simmons, Ace Ventura, a long pharmacy receipt, a whoopie cushion, a cornhole game, a Taco Bell burrito, and more.

What do you want to dress up as, this year?

More about:
#CostumeReady?
#Funny
#HalloweenCostumes
#Parade

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
3

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'
4

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Retirement Announcement' after Wardrobe Mis-hap
5

Blake Shelton Sells Master Catalog of Songs - But Gets Percentage of Future Profit

Recent Posts