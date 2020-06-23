‘Godzilla Dust Cloud’ from Sahara Pollutes Caribbean on Its Way to U.S.
Photo by Maura Myles
A massive dust cloud, from the Sahara Desert, now covers the Caribbean and causes air quality to fall to “hazardous” conditions, as it makes its way to the United States.
The massive dust roll, nicknamed the “Godzilla dust cloud” has health experts warning those on Caribbean islands to stay inside – and use air filters to combat the bad air quality.
An environmental heath specialist with the University of Puerto Rico says the huge dust cloud is “the most significant event in the last 50 years.”