Godsmack reacts to latest number-one single: “Really exciting”
Credit: Chris BradshawGodsmack has notched another number-one single with “Unforgettable.” The track, a cut off the band’s 2018 album, When Legends Rise, has reached the top spot on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, the 11th Godsmack song to achieve that feat.
“We all had a good feeling about [‘Unforgettable’] to begin with, it was just a matter of waiting for its turn to become a single,” says frontman Sully Erna. “But even a ‘feeling’ doesn’t guarantee you a number-one spot on Billboard. So, for this to actually happen and see it in writing is really exciting.”
Erna adds that he and his band mates are especially excited for the students of New Hampshire’s Gilbert H. Hood Middle School, who recorded backing vocals on the “Unforgettable” studio recordings and also appeared in the song’s video.
“We are mostly happy for the kids who participated on this one,” Erna says. “They’re the voice of this song, and the true hidden heroes behind it.”
“Unforgettable” is also the fourth song from When Legends Rise to reach number one on Mainstream Rock Songs, following “Bulletproof,” “Under Your Scars” and the title track.
According to Billboard, only four other albums have notched at least four number-one singles on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart since the ranking first launched in 1981: Shinedown‘s The Sound of Madness and ATTENTION ATTENTION, Disturbed‘s Immortalized, and The Black Crowes‘ The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion.
