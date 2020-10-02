Godsmack goes platinum with “Bulletproof” single
Credit: Chris BradshawGodsmack‘s song “Bulletproof” has gone platinum.
The Recording Industry Association of America bestowed the certification to the digital single for one million units sold.
“Bulletproof” was released as the lead single off Godsmack’s latest album, 2018’s When Legends Rise. It was the most-played song on rock radio in 2018.
“The plan from the beginning of this cycle was to try and step outside our comfort zone and explore new sounds and melodies in hopes of reaching new fans, without alienating our core audience,” says frontman Sully Erna. “‘Bulletproof’ really set the tone and paved the way for how well that vision has been executed!”
“Bulletproof” is the second Godsmack song to be certified Platinum by the RIAA, following 1998’s “Voodoo.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.