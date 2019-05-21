“God’s Country” rockets to the top for Blake Shelton

Warner NashvilleThis week, “God’s Country” becomes Blake Shelton’s fourteenth career number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, though it’s only been out eight weeks.

It’s his first since “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” which spent five weeks atop the tally in 2013.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even looking for songs or to go in the studio,” Blake tells Billboard, “but my producer called me one day and said, ‘I’ve got a few songs you need to listen to,’ and ‘God’s Country’ was the first one that he played.”

“And man, it stopped me in my tracks,” he continues. “I called him and said, ‘We’ve got to record this now.’ I love the song and think it really fills a spot musically that’s missing in country music right now, and I’m so glad fans like it as much as I do.”

This week, “God’s Country” is also #10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, making it Blake’s thirty-second career top ten on that ranking.

