Go off the rails with Ozzy Osbourne’s new animated “Crazy Train” video
Kevin Winter/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcpOzzy Osbourne has premiered a new video for his classic solo single “Crazy Train.”
The animated clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, features hand-drawn, cartoon versions of the Prince of Darkness and his band, including late guitarist Randy Rhoads. When the cartoon Rhoads finishes his epic solo, he floats into the sky, as his band mates look on.
Ozzy released the new “Crazy Train” video in celebration of his debut solo album Blizzard of Ozz turning 40 this Sunday. Other anniversary activities include the HD premiere of the 30 Years After the Blizzard documentary, airing Friday at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube, and a live chat and listening party on Ozzy’s Twitter starting Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, you can also pick up the just-released 40th anniversary expanded digital version of Blizzard of Ozz, featuring seven previously unreleased live tracks, and pre-order a limited edition black-and-red swirl vinyl version of the album, available exclusively via Best Buy on October 23.
By Josh Johnson
