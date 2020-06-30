Go behind-the-scenes of Hayley Williams’ creative process in “Sugar on the Rim” lyric video
Credit: Lindsey ByrnesHayley Williams has premiered a new lyric video for “Sugar on the Rim,” a track off the Paramore frontwoman’s solo debut album, Petals for Armor.
The clip cuts between Williams writing the track while lying in bed and eating mango sorbet out of a carton sans utensils, and her eventually recording it months later. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
Petals for Armor was released in May. It also includes the lead single “Simmer.”
By Josh Johnson
