Go behind-the-scenes as Carrie Underwood shoots the “Sunday Night Football” open with Joan Jett and 13 NFL greats
NBCUniversalThirteen of the biggest names in the NFL will join Carrie Underwood for this year’s Sunday Night Football open, including 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs.
You’ll be able to see the full version of the 2019 theme for the first time on Sunday, September 8, before the New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC. You can check out a behind-the-scenes preview now on YouTube.
For the first time ever, this year’s footage was shot inside an NFL venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. Rock legend Joan Jett also joins Carrie this time to perform “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which is based on Jett’s 1988 hit, “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”
Here’s the complete rundown of the players who are featured, as Carrie sings the theme for the seventh year in a row:
Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones
Chicago Bears DB Kyle Fuller
Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack
Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff
Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz
Philadelphia TE Zach Ertz
Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.