Gloria Estefan among stars saluting Miami-Dade County’s Class of 2020 in special video
ABC/Ida Mae AstuteBy ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News
While this year’s Class of 2020 have been cheated out of a “regular” graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve also had the pleasure of having some of the world’s biggest celebrities congratulate them on a job well done, from Oprah Winfrey to Barack Obama.
Now, students of Florida’s Miami-Dade County public schools are getting the celebrity treatment, with a video made especially for them by celebrities who either love Miami, are from Miami, live in Miami or are identified with the city. Gloria Estefan is among the stars who participated in the video, which you can see on the Instagram feed of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and MiamiHerald.com.
“You guys are living a moment in history that has never happened. And this is historic — it’s momentous. So congratulations to all of you,” says Estefan. “Although you may not get the graduation of your dreams, we are proud to have you go out into the world with all the effort that you have put in to your education and to change the world for the better…We love you and are very proud of you!”
Other stars in the video include Will Smith; pop sensation Camila Cabello; NBA stars Alonzo Mourning, Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade; “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi; and jazz singer Nicole Henry.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.