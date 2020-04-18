Glitch Causes Some Stimulus Checks to be Sent to Tax Preparers Instead of Filers
Glitch Causes Some Stimulus Checks to be Sent to Tax Preparers Instead of Filers
If you haven’t received your $1,200 stimulus payment yet, you might want to check with whoever did your taxes for you.
The Internal Revenue Service has been flooded with complaints from taxpayers who have discovered their money was deposited into their preparer’s account instead of theirs.
One of those people is Dallas resident Terri Mason, who says she checked the IRS website and found her “payment was deposited into an account that I had never used. I’ve had the same checking account for 20 years.” It turned out the account belonged to the company she’d paid to do her taxes for her.
The problem is when a tax preparation company offers an instant refund, it gives a customer its own money and provides the IRS with its account information so it can be paid back.
Apparently, the IRS has been using the accounts listed on returns, regardless of whose names are on the accounts.
A spokesman for MetaBank says its accountants have been returning all wrongly-deposited money back to the IRS. A rep for the government agency says officials are “looking into it.”