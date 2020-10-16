Glass Animals premieres new version of “Tangerine” featuring Arlo Parks
Credit: Pooneh GhanaGlass Animals has shared a new version of the band’s song “Tangerine,” featuring British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.
The U.K. group first debuted the updated recording during their “Live in the Internet” livestream, which premiered Thursday night. You can download the track now via digital outlets.
The original “Tangerine” appears on Glass Animals’ new album Dreamland, which was released in August. The single currently sits in the top 15 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
Dreamland also features the lead single “Your Love (Déjà Vu).”
By Josh Johnson
