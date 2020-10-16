      Weather Alert

Glass Animals premieres new version of “Tangerine” featuring Arlo Parks

Oct 16, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Pooneh GhanaGlass Animals has shared a new version of the band’s song “Tangerine,” featuring British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.

The U.K. group first debuted the updated recording during their “Live in the Internet” livestream, which premiered Thursday night. You can download the track now via digital outlets.

The original “Tangerine” appears on Glass Animals’ new album Dreamland, which was released in August. The single currently sits in the top 15 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.

Dreamland also features the lead single “Your Love (Déjà Vu).”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands